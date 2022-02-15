United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway

Islamabad United opening batter Alex Hales. — PCB/File

Islamabad United's opening batter Alex Hales has pulled out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Confirming the news, the team's management said that the star batter has decided to withdraw due to personal reasons.

"We wish him very best of luck for his future," the franchise's management said.

A source confirmed to Geo News that Hales pulled out of PSL due to bubble fatigue.

Hales played seven games for Islamabad United this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.