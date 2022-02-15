PSL 2022: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

— Twitter/File

Injuries have plagued Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United in the seventh edition of the tournament as some players have withdrawn from the tournament, while others have been forced to sit out because of injuries.

Islamabad United suffered a setback today when Alex Hales withdrew from the remainder of the matches due to personal reasons.

Meanwhile, skipper Shadab Khan, Zeehan Zameer and Muhammad Akhlaq are suffering injuries. Medical reports are expected to be released by today afternoon.

Khan is suffering a groin injury, while Zameer and Akhlaq have side and leg injuries.

The franchise spokesperson said a decision regarding the team will be taken after reviewing the medical reports of the three players.



Moreover, foreign player Colin Munro is also facing fitness issues and will be examined today. He had suffered an injury to his right arm a few days ago during a training session.

Afghan cricketer Rahmanullah Gurbaz will soon leave for his international commitments and will be replaced by England's Will Jacks.

Earlier, Liam Dawson replaced Paul Stirling after the latter left for international duty on February 7.