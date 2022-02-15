Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Tuesday Feb 15 2022
By
SDSports desk

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

By
SDSports desk

Time Tuesday Feb 15, 2022

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File
Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to secure a position in the playoffs of the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super (PSL) in their second clash today.

The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 18 times and Zalmis have a small edge with 10 victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.

Read more: Zalmi, Gladiators to battle for place in play-offs today

Both the teams have six points from seven games each but Gladiators are ahead of Zalmi based on net run rate (NRR) and currently placed at the fourth position in the points table.

However, the Zalmi would start the game with a win on their back as they had defeated Karachi Kings in their last match while Gladiators were outclassed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game played at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Read more: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding

Possible playing XI:

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Haris, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Butting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Muhammad Umar

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

Controversy erupts after Gul Panra records PSL final song at Peshawar University

Controversy erupts after Gul Panra records PSL final song at Peshawar University
Imad Wasim fined for breaching PSL's code of conduct

Imad Wasim fined for breaching PSL's code of conduct
PSL 2022: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

PSL 2022: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries
United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway

United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway
PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 15

PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 15
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 6 8
Islamabad United Islamabad United 6 6
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 6 6
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 7 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 6 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20