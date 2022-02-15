Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators: Head-to-head

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (L) and his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File

Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators will be aiming to secure a position in the playoffs of the ongoing seventh edition of Pakistan Super (PSL) in their second clash today.

The two sides have established themselves as formidable opponents throughout PSL's history. Both teams have met 18 times and Zalmis have a small edge with 10 victories against Quetta Gladiators' eight.

Read more: Zalmi, Gladiators to battle for place in play-offs today

Both the teams have six points from seven games each but Gladiators are ahead of Zalmi based on net run rate (NRR) and currently placed at the fourth position in the points table.

However, the Zalmi would start the game with a win on their back as they had defeated Karachi Kings in their last match while Gladiators were outclassed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game played at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Read more: Zalmi receive flak for 'poor, pathetic' fielding



Possible playing XI:



Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan.

Peshawar Zalmi: Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Haris, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Butting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Muhammad Umar