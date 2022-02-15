PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi have won the toss and decided to bat first against Quetta Gladiators in the match 22 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seven edition at Gaddafi Stadium.

The teams aim at removing ifs and buts from their way to the playoffs of the ongoing tournament.

Both the teams have six points from seven games each, but Gladiators are ahead of Zalmi based on net run rate (NRR) and currently placed at the fourth position in the points table.

The Zalmi would start the game with a win on their back as they had defeated Karachi Kings in their last match while Gladiators were outclassed by Lahore Qalandars in their last game played at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Squads:

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Saqib Mahmood, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Ammad Butt, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umer, Sohail Khan, Matt Parkinson, Pat Brown

Quetta Gladiators: James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hassan Khan, Naseem Shah, Jason Roy, James Faulkner, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Khurram Shehzad, Abdul Wahid Bangalzai, Muhammad Ashar Qureshi, Noor Ahmad, Ahsan Ali, Ghulam Mudassar, Will Smeed, Ali Imran.