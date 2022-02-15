Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: Watch Naseem Shah's quick wickets

Tuesday Feb 15, 2022
The Quetta Gladiators are seeking to cement their place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 playoffs with hopes of defeating Peshawar Zalmi at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.
The Gladiators had a magnificent start as pacer Naseem Shah took two quick wickets to punish the Wahab Riaz-led Zalmi's top order.
In the second over's first ball, Shah dismissed Hazratullah Zazai for just a run and on the third ball, he sent Liam Livingstone packing for a duck—piling pressure on Zalmi.
1.1 — Naseem Shah to Hazratullah Zazai, OUT!
1.2 — Naseem Shah to Liam Livingstone, no ball
1.2 — Naseem Shah to Liam Livingstone, no run
1.3 — Naseem Shah to Liam Livingstone, OUT
1.4 — Naseem Shah to Shoaib Malik, FOUR runs
1.5 — Naseem Shah to Shoaib Malik, No run
1.6 — Naseem Shah to Shoaib Malik, 1 run
For live updates of the match, click here.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|7
|12
|Lahore Qalandars
|6
|8
|Islamabad United
|6
|6
|Quetta Gladiators
|6
|6
|Peshawar Zalmi
|7
|6
|Karachi Kings
|6
|0