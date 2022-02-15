Twitterati claim Alex Hales ditched PSL for IPL

Islamabad United's opening batter Alex Hales. — Twitter/@team_green09

Islamabad United's opening batter Alex Hales early Tuesday pulled out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with fans claiming they know the "actual" reason behind it.

The team's management, confirming the news, said that the star batter has decided to withdraw due to personal reasons, but Twitterati disagree.

Shortly after the development, Hales took to his Instagram story and confirmed that the COVID-19 bubbles had taken a toll on him, therefore, he could not continue.

Read more: United's Alex Hales withdraws from PSL midway

"To all the Islamabad and [PSL] fans, I am extremely sorry to have to leave the tournament early. Unfortunately the last four months away from home in COVID bubbles has taken a considerable toll on me," he said.

"I would like to thank everyone at Islamabad for understanding and respecting my position," Hales said.

But, Twitter did not seem to buy it, as they claimed the player had bagged an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract and was ditching it due to that.

Here's what they have to say:



