PSL 2022: Is Erin Holland the 'Snow Queen'?

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Twitter/@erinvholland

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland is in Lahore for the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, and since day one, she has been sporting glamorous outfits to grab everyone's attention.



As she entered Gaddafi Stadium's ground on Tuesday, the former Miss Australia wore a white suit, comprising a white blazer with matching trousers and a black shirt underneath it.

To complete her look, she opted for a pair of black strappy sandals. In terms of aesthetics, she chose minimal makeup and wore her brunette tresses in waves.

Taking to Twitter, Holland wrote that people were calling her the "Snow Queen".

"Everyone’s calling me the Snow Queen at work tonight, and I’m not mad about it," she said.

The snapshots soon garnered significant traction on the microblogging website. About one thousand users favourited the post, while almost 40 of her fans posted comments to express their admiration for the TV personality.