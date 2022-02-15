Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi: What happened between Sohail Tanvir and Ben Cutting?

— Twitter

An intense match is taking place between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators as both teams are seeking to cement their position for the playoffs of ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7.

During the high-stakes match, sparks flew as Gladiators all-rounder Sohail Tanvir and Zalmi batter Ben Cutting had a heated encounter — and yes, it has history.

During the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir had shown a finger gesture to Cutting after taking his wicket.

In today's match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Cutting punished Tanvir in the 19th over as he smashed 27 runs, courtesy four sixes, a single, and a double.

And then, Cutting got some payback as he showed the same finger gesture to Tanvir. This led to an argument between the two. The on-field umpire intervened and dispersed them.

But right in the next over, Naseem Shah bowled, and Cutting smashed the bowl. However, Tanvir was at short third man and took the catch. After taking his catch, Tanvir again showed the finger gesture.

Here's what happened, with a recap:



