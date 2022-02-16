KK vs MS: Pointless Kings to lock horns with table-topper Sultans in today's PSL clash

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 16 2022
Faizan Lakhani

KK vs MS: Pointless Kings to lock horns with table-topper Sultans in today's PSL clash

Faizan Lakhani

Time Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm — Geo.tv
The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm — Geo.tv

LAHORE: Beleaguered Karachi Kings will try to find some comfort when they take on relaxed Multan Sultans in match number 23 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Wednesday).

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are already out of contention in the tournament after creating an unwanted record of seven consecutive defeats. Multan Sultan, on the other hand, have already confirmed their place in the playoffs with 12 points from seven games.

Read more: Where are Karachi Kings going wrong?

The Kings will be hoping for some relief before the tournament officially ends for them. No team has lost eight matches in the league stages of the six-team PSL and the Kings, surely, wouldn’t want to be the one.

The pressure will be on Babar as well who is yet to impress the spectators with his skills in PSL. Babar was made the captain of the Kings ahead of PSL, replacing Imad Wasim, and the opening batter has lost all matches since his appointment.

He is also under criticism for the brand of cricket he’s playing and many believe that his slow batting in power play overs is one reason for Karachi’s downfall.

Read more: Peshawar Zalmi climb to fourth spot after beating Quetta Gladiators

After losing to Islamabad United in a nail-biting match by one run, the Kings dugout will look to regain their confidence as well. For them, Qasim Akram and Imad Wasim’s recent form will be a source of hope but their efforts can go in vain, once again, if the top order doesn’t perform.

For Multan, the only interest in this match is to keep the momentum going. They have already qualified for the playoffs and will now aim to keep the first position in hand. But, there’s a likelihood that Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan may test some of its bench strength against Kings.

Read more: Lahore Qalandars break Multan Sultans winning streak

They’ll surely enter the match as favourites.

The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Players to watch: Tim David, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain and Johnson Charles.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 7 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 0

