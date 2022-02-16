KK vs MS: Pointless Kings to lock horns with table-topper Sultans in today's PSL clash

The match will take place under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm — Geo.tv

LAHORE: Beleaguered Karachi Kings will try to find some comfort when they take on relaxed Multan Sultans in match number 23 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium today (Wednesday).



The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are already out of contention in the tournament after creating an unwanted record of seven consecutive defeats. Multan Sultan, on the other hand, have already confirmed their place in the playoffs with 12 points from seven games.

The Kings will be hoping for some relief before the tournament officially ends for them. No team has lost eight matches in the league stages of the six-team PSL and the Kings, surely, wouldn’t want to be the one.

The pressure will be on Babar as well who is yet to impress the spectators with his skills in PSL. Babar was made the captain of the Kings ahead of PSL, replacing Imad Wasim, and the opening batter has lost all matches since his appointment.

He is also under criticism for the brand of cricket he’s playing and many believe that his slow batting in power play overs is one reason for Karachi’s downfall.

After losing to Islamabad United in a nail-biting match by one run, the Kings dugout will look to regain their confidence as well. For them, Qasim Akram and Imad Wasim’s recent form will be a source of hope but their efforts can go in vain, once again, if the top order doesn’t perform.

For Multan, the only interest in this match is to keep the momentum going. They have already qualified for the playoffs and will now aim to keep the first position in hand. But, there’s a likelihood that Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan may test some of its bench strength against Kings.

They’ll surely enter the match as favourites.

The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Players to watch: Tim David, Imran Tahir, Mir Hamza

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan



Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain and Johnson Charles.