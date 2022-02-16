PSL 2022: Behroze Sabzwari thinks there are differences among Karachi Kings team members

Renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari. — Twitter/File

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are the first team in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) who have lost seven consecutive games. Cricket fans are extremely disappointed with their performance, but they are also speculating the reasons behind such a dismal performance.



“I have heard there are some differences within the Karachi Kings team,” renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

Expressing his disappointment, the senior actor said that he was supporting the Kings, however, the team disappointed him.

“I did not see a single match of the Karachi Kings,” he maintained.

Juxtaposing Karachi Kings with the ongoing conditions of the PTI-led government, PML-N Leader Hina Pervaiz Butt said: “The situation of Karachi Kings is similar to that of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”



While the actor was of the view that Imran Khan is a true leader and he is the “last hope of Pakistan”, the PML-N leader said party supremo Nawaz Sharif is the last hope of Pakistan and will become the prime minister for the fourth time in the next general elections.



Replying to her comment, Behroze mocked the political leader saying that Nawaz Sharif would need to come back to Pakistan in order to become the prime minister.