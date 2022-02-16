PSL 2022: Behroze Sabzwari thinks there are differences among Karachi Kings team members

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 16 2022
JECJashan-e-Cricket

PSL 2022: Behroze Sabzwari thinks there are differences among Karachi Kings team members

JECJashan-e-Cricket

Time Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari. — Twitter/File
The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are the first team in the history of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) who have lost seven consecutive games. Cricket fans are extremely disappointed with their performance, but they are also speculating the reasons behind such a dismal performance.

“I have heard there are some differences within the Karachi Kings team,” renowned actor Behroze Sabzwari said during Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket.

Expressing his disappointment, the senior actor said that he was supporting the Kings, however, the team disappointed him.

“I did not see a single match of the Karachi Kings,” he maintained.

Juxtaposing Karachi Kings with the ongoing conditions of the PTI-led government, PML-N Leader Hina Pervaiz Butt said: “The situation of Karachi Kings is similar to that of Prime Minister Imran Khan.”

While the actor was of the view that Imran Khan is a true leader and he is the “last hope of Pakistan”, the PML-N leader said party supremo Nawaz Sharif is the last hope of Pakistan and will become the prime minister for the fourth time in the next general elections.

Replying to her comment, Behroze mocked the political leader saying that Nawaz Sharif would need to come back to Pakistan in order to become the prime minister.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 7 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 0

