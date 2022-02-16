PSL 2022: Sohail Tanvir regrets inappropriate behaviour during PS vs QG match

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
SDSports desk

PSL 2022: Sohail Tanvir regrets inappropriate behaviour during PS vs QG match

By
SDSports desk

Time Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Quetta Gladiators Sohail Tanvir (L) and Peshawar Zalmis batter Ben Cutting involved in a heated argument on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter video screengrab.
Quetta Gladiators Sohail Tanvir (L) and Peshawar Zalmi's batter Ben Cutting involved in a heated argument on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter video screengrab.

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has apologised for his inappropriate behaviour with Peshawar Zalmi's batter Ben Cutting in match 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) the seventh edition.

"This could have been avoided and what happened was not good," he said, addressing the heated encounter between the two players last night.

On Monday, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Cutting punished Tanvir in the 19th over as he smashed 27 runs, courtesy four sixes, a single, and a double.

Read more: What happened between Sohail Tanvir and Ben Cutting?

And then, Cutting showed an offensive hand gesture to Tanvir. This led to an argument between the two. The on-field umpire intervened and dispersed them.

But right in the next over, Naseem Shah bowled and Cutting smashed it but Tanvir was the third man, so he took the catch. After taking his catch, Tanvir also used the obscene hand gesture.

Shedding light on the history behind the aggression between the two players against each other, he said that this case has been going on since 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir had shown a finger gesture to Cutting after taking his wicket.

Tanvir, however, mentioned that he had apologised to Cutting back then.

"Last night, Cutting hit two sixes and showed the finger gesture," he said, adding that then the two exchanged heated words and then "I got caught I also showed him the finger."

Tanvir emphasised: "I repeat that this should not have happened, it could have been avoided."

Cutting and Sohail fined for violating PSL 2022 code of conduct

Cutting and Tanvir have both been penalised 15% of their match costs for breaching a Level 1 infringement under the PSL Code of Conduct during their respective teams' encounter in the PSL 2022 on Tuesday.

Both players were declared to have breached Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prevents from “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match”.

Cutting was involved in the incident in the penultimate over of Zalmi's innings, when the batter made inappropriate gestures with his fingers after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six, the PCB stated.

Cutting and Sohail both pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to the penalties set by Ali Naqvi, thus there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.

According to PCB, all first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25 per cent of the applicable match fee.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 7 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 0

