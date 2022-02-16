PSL 2022: Sohail Tanvir regrets inappropriate behaviour during PS vs QG match

Quetta Gladiators Sohail Tanvir (L) and Peshawar Zalmi's batter Ben Cutting involved in a heated argument on Monday at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. — Twitter video screengrab.

Quetta Gladiators all-rounder Sohail Tanvir has apologised for his inappropriate behaviour with Peshawar Zalmi's batter Ben Cutting in match 22 of the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) the seventh edition.



"This could have been avoided and what happened was not good," he said, addressing the heated encounter between the two players last night.

On Monday, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Cutting punished Tanvir in the 19th over as he smashed 27 runs, courtesy four sixes, a single, and a double.

And then, Cutting showed an offensive hand gesture to Tanvir. This led to an argument between the two. The on-field umpire intervened and dispersed them.

But right in the next over, Naseem Shah bowled and Cutting smashed it but Tanvir was the third man, so he took the catch. After taking his catch, Tanvir also used the obscene hand gesture.

Shedding light on the history behind the aggression between the two players against each other, he said that this case has been going on since 2018.

It is pertinent to mention here that during the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Tanvir had shown a finger gesture to Cutting after taking his wicket.

Tanvir, however, mentioned that he had apologised to Cutting back then.

"Last night, Cutting hit two sixes and showed the finger gesture," he said, adding that then the two exchanged heated words and then "I got caught I also showed him the finger."

Tanvir emphasised: "I repeat that this should not have happened, it could have been avoided."

Cutting and Sohail fined for violating PSL 2022 code of conduct



Cutting and Tanvir have both been penalised 15% of their match costs for breaching a Level 1 infringement under the PSL Code of Conduct during their respective teams' encounter in the PSL 2022 on Tuesday.

Both players were declared to have breached Article 2.6 of the PSL Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which prevents from “using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during a PSL Match”.

Cutting was involved in the incident in the penultimate over of Zalmi's innings, when the batter made inappropriate gestures with his fingers after hitting the bowler for a third consecutive six, the PCB stated.

Cutting and Sohail both pleaded guilty to the charges and agreed to the penalties set by Ali Naqvi, thus there was no need for a formal hearing. The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Michael Gough and Rashid Riaz, third umpire Asif Yaqoob and fourth umpire Waleed Yaqoob.

According to PCB, all first-time offences of Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official warning and/or imposition of a fine of up to 25 per cent of the applicable match fee.