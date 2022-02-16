PSL 2022: Live score Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

Beleaguered Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Multan Sultans in match number 23 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

The Kings will try to find some comfort when they take on relaxed Multan Sultans.

The Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings are already out of contention in the tournament after creating an unwanted record of seven consecutive defeats. Multan Sultan, on the other hand, have already confirmed their place in the playoffs with 12 points from seven games.



Play and Win Cash Prizes: Become Geo Super's superfan by predicting PSL winners

The Kings will be hoping for some relief before the tournament officially ends for them. No team has lost eight matches in the league stages of the six-team PSL, and the Kings, surely, wouldn’t want to be the one.

Squads:

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Nabi, Joe Clarke, Sharjeel Khan, Aamer Yamin, Chris Jordan, Lewis Gregory, Umaid Asif, Ian Cockbain, Rohail Nazir, Muhammad Imran, Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram, Talha Ahsan, Tom Lammonby, Usman Shinwari, Sahibzada Farhan, Jordan Thompson and Mohammad Taha Khan

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Sohaib Maqsood, Imran Tahir, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dhani, Tim David, Rumman Raees, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Khan Sr., Abbas Afridi, Amir Azmat, Blessing Muzarabani, Ihsanullah, David Willey, Rizwan Hussain and Johnson Charles.

Ball-by-ball updates of the match will be available below



