PSL 2022: Islamabad United's Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer ruled of Peshawar Zalmi clash

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Wednesday Feb 16 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Islamabad United's Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer ruled of Peshawar Zalmi clash

By
Web Desk

Time Wednesday Feb 16, 2022

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan (left) and pacer Zeeshan Zameer. — PCB/Islamabad United
Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan (left) and pacer Zeeshan Zameer. — PCB/Islamabad United

KARACHI: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan and pacer Zeeshan Zameer have been ruled out of their team's match against Peshawar Zalmi, slated for Thursday, the franchise confirmed.

"We have just received their medical reports and medical panel will share all the details soon," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Islamabad United captain informed the fans that he had suffered an injury but was unaware of its severity. The injury came during his side's match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shadab was unable to bowl his full quota of four overs during the match and had to go off the field in the second innings.

“Unfortunately I don’t know the extent of my injury yet. Please pray for me and my team,” Shadab tweeted after the match.

However, despite Shadab’s absence, Islamabad managed to win a thrilling contest against Karachi by just one run.

The latest blow to Islamabad comes after opening batter Alex Hales decided to pull out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shortly after the development, Hales took to his Instagram story and confirmed that the COVID-19 bubbles had taken a toll on him, therefore, he could not continue.

Hales played seven games for Islamabad this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 7 12
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 7 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 7 0

