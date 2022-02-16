PSL 2022: Islamabad United's Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer ruled of Peshawar Zalmi clash

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan (left) and pacer Zeeshan Zameer. — PCB/Islamabad United

KARACHI: Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan and pacer Zeeshan Zameer have been ruled out of their team's match against Peshawar Zalmi, slated for Thursday, the franchise confirmed.

"We have just received their medical reports and medical panel will share all the details soon," the franchise said in a statement on Wednesday.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Islamabad United captain informed the fans that he had suffered an injury but was unaware of its severity. The injury came during his side's match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Shadab was unable to bowl his full quota of four overs during the match and had to go off the field in the second innings.

“Unfortunately I don’t know the extent of my injury yet. Please pray for me and my team,” Shadab tweeted after the match.



However, despite Shadab’s absence, Islamabad managed to win a thrilling contest against Karachi by just one run.

The latest blow to Islamabad comes after opening batter Alex Hales decided to pull out of the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Shortly after the development, Hales took to his Instagram story and confirmed that the COVID-19 bubbles had taken a toll on him, therefore, he could not continue.

Hales played seven games for Islamabad this season and scored 255 runs at an average of 42.50, smashing two half-centuries.