PSL 2022: Asif Ali to lead Islamabad United in Shadab Khan's absence

LAHORE: Islamabad United have picked Asif Ali to lead the franchise in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after their incumbent captain was ruled out due to an injury.

Asif is considered to be one of the most stand-out players of Islamabad United and has played for the two-time PSL winners since the first edition.

Asif has played an integral part in their success both as a hard-hitting batter and as well as a quality fielder.

Hours before the announcement of changing the captain, the franchise confirmed that skipper Shadab Khan, along with pacer Zeeshan Zameer, had been ruled out of the Thursday clash against Peshawar Zalmi.

"We have just received their medical reports and medical panel will share all the details soon," the franchise said in a statement



In the latest statement, the United said due to fitness issues, Shadab would not be participating in tomorrow's fixture against Zalmi.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the Islamabad United captain informed the fans that he had suffered an injury. The injury came during his side's match against Karachi Kings at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The latest blow to Islamabad came after opening batter Alex Hales decided to pull out of the tournament midway.

Shortly after the development, Hales took to his Instagram story and confirmed that the COVID-19 bubbles had taken a toll on him, therefore, he could not continue.