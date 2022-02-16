PSL 2022: Erin Holland once again steals limelight in desi outfit

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland. — Instagram/@erinvholland

LAHORE: Since the start of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been winning the hearts of her fans and fashionistas alike, thanks to her gorgeous outfits.

Whether wearing a desi outfit or a western one, Erin has been serving looks throughout the tournament. In her recent snap on Instagram, she could be seen wearing a heavily-embroidered navy-blue kurta with threadwork.

"Red lip and kurta kinda day! The work on these outfits are just insane," she captioned the picture.

As for the makeup, she kept it simple by going with red lipstick. In terms of jewellery, she wore gold and black earrings to match the embroidery.

To elevate the look, she opted for a slicked-back hairstyle, parting them from the middle.

"So beautiful," wrote a user with a heart emoji.

"Absolutely gorgeous," wrote another user with a heart-eye emoji.

"MashaAllah Erin you're looking beautiful," a third admirer commented.