PSL 2022: Karachi Kings make history, again

LAHORE: Karachi Kings made history in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) after they became the first team to lose eight consecutive matches in the league stages of the six-team tournament.

The unwanted record came after the Kings' were defeated by Multan Sultans by seven wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The development came two days after Karachi Kings made PSL history for becoming the first team to lose seven consecutive matches.

Moreover, the Kings also now have the longest losing streak of nine matches — eight this season and one from the previous PSL edition. The record was previously held by the Lahore Qalandars.

Overall, Kings are the only 2nd team to lose eight matches — regardless of sequence — in a single edition. The other team to lose eight matches in a season was Quetta, who had lost 8 matches in 2021.

Karachi remain without points after eight matches in the ongoing tournament.

Before this, the unwanted record of most consecutive defeat in a single edition of PSL was with Lahore Qalandars.

Qalandars were beaten in six consecutive games in the 2018 season of PSL.