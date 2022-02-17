Geo.tv

Time Thursday Feb 17 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 2022: Wasim Akram gives clarification over Baba Azam 'scolding' scene

By
Sohail Imran

Time Thursday Feb 17, 2022

KK skipper Babar Azam (left) and former cricketer Wasim Akram (right) Photo: Twitter
KK skipper Babar Azam (left) and former cricketer Wasim Akram (right) Photo: Twitter

Amid speculations and commentary about where former Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Karachi Kings' went wrong in this year's campaign, a video of the franchise president and former Pakistan bowler Wasim Akram apparently "scolding" Babar Azam during last night's match went viral on social media.

The viral video showed Wasim seemingly getting harsh with the Kings skipper at the boundary line during the Karachi vs Multan Sultans match as pressure on the team increased when they failed to defend the target.

However, Wasim Akram gave a clarification over the conversation between him and Babar, saying that it was "just a discussion about [Kings'] bowlers".

"I asked Babar if our bowlers weren't able to deliver yorkers at all," Wasim said.

He said that the two didn't talk about anything except for the bowlers because they should have defended the target.

'Surprised to see reactions'

Meanwhile, the viral video garnered massive response, mainly support for Babar, and criticism for Wasim over "poor" selection of players for the franchise, on social media. 

Responding to the criticism, Wasim reiterated that the only thing he talked about to Babar about were the bowlers, and that he is "surprised to see the reactions" on it.

"Babar is a wonderful boy and he has tried his best," he said.

Meanwhile, former cricketer Rashid Latif stepped forward to express support for Babar, telling him not to worry and "hold his head high".

Karachi Kings posted 174-runs for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs with all-rounder Imad Wasim scoring playing a quick-fire 32 runs not-out knock-off just 16 balls.

However, Sultans beat Karachi Kings by seven wickets, courtesy Mohammad Rizwan's stellar 74-run knock in match number 23 of the PSL.

