IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

notstarted

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Thursday Feb 17 2022
Faizan Lakhani

IU vs PZ: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash

Faizan Lakhani

Time Thursday Feb 17, 2022

The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv
The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm. — Geo.tv

Former Champions Peshawar Zalmi will look to get one step closer to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition when they take on two-time former champions Islamabad United in match 24 of the tournament today (Thursday).

Islamabad is placed third on the points table with eight points from seven games. Zalmi also has eight points but it has played eight games and is currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table.

— Pakistan Super League website
Zalmi will have an opportunity tonight to overpower injury-hit Islamabad United. United will be without its captain Shadab Khan who will miss the match due to a groin injury. Fast bowler Zeeshan Zamir will also miss the match while they’re also waiting on the injury of Colin Munro.

Read more: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

Meanwhile, Alex Hales has also withdrawn himself from the tournament due to bubble fatigue which has dented United’s strength.

Aggressive batter Asif Ali is named United’s captain in absence of Shadab Khan.

However, they’ll enter the match with a nail-biting win over Karachi Kings on their back, so will Peshawar Zalmi, who defeated Quetta Gladiators before coming to this match.

Zalmi’s captain Wahab Riaz will be confident to see Hussain Talat and Shoaib Malik in form and he will surely want them to repeat the show tonight.

He will also expect some fireworks from Hazratullah Zazai before the Afghanistan batter flies out of PSL for his national duty.

Read more: Multan Sultans continue domination at points table

Both the sides have faced each other 16 times with both winnings eight each. United had won by nine wickets when both the sides had met during their first fixture in Karachi. But, both the heroes of that win — Alex Hales and Paul Stirling — will not be available tonight.

The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Players to watch: Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali

Squads:

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira and Liam Dawson

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Ammad Butt, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umer, Sohail Khan, Matt Parkinson, Pat Brown.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 8 14
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 7 8
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 0

