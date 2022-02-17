Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Head-to-head

Islamabad United skipper for tonight's match Asif Ali (L) and his Peshawar Zalmi counterpart Wahab Riaz. — Twitter/File

LAHORE: Islamabad United are going toe-to-toe with Peshawar Zalmi in the second leg of the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today.

Two-time PSL champions United seem to be under pressure after injuries dented the team's strength.

Meanwhile, the Wahab Riaz-led side, who lost the last PSL 7 clash against the United, will seek to change their fate.

Read more: Injury-hit United to battle with Yellow Storm in tonight's clash

In their last meeting, United had won by nine wickets. But both heroes of that win — Alex Hales and Paul Stirling — are not available to United tonight.

The sides have faced each other 16 times with both winning eight matches each.



The Asif Ali-led Islamabad United will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi today at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, at 7:30pm.

