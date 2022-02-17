PSL 2022: Live score Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Peshawar Zalmi will look to get one step closer to the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition when they take on Islamabad United in match 24 of the tournament today.

Islamabad are placed third on the points table with eight points from seven games. Zalmi also have eight points but they have played eight games and are currently placed at the fourth spot on the points table.

The match will take place under the lights of the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore at 7:30pm.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Azam Khan, Colin Munro, Marchant de Lange, Muhammad Akhlaq, Reece Topley, Danish Aziz, Zafar Gohar, Mubasir Khan, M. Zeeshan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ather Mehmood, Zahid Mehmood, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, Mohammad Huraira and Liam Dawson

Peshawar Zalmi: Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hazratullah Zazai, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad, Ammad Butt, Sameen Gul, Kamran Akmal, Sirajuddin, Mohammad Amir Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Umer, Sohail Khan, Matt Parkinson, Pat Brown