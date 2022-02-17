Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Mohammad Haris receives pat on back after stellar knock

Thursday Feb 17, 2022
Peshawar Zalmi have smashed 116 runs in 10 overs against Islamabad United in match 24 of ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition — and a huge part of the score came from Mohammad Haris' stellar knock.
United, who are without a full-strength team as their skipper Shadab Khan is out due to an injury, were put to field first by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz.
Haris smashed a half-century in just 18 balls and went on to score 70 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 218.75.
After smashing his quick 50, Harris raised a band in which it was written: #Bethebest.
After his stellar knock, fans took to Twitter to praise the batter.
|Team
|mat
|Points
|Multan Sultans
|8
|14
|Lahore Qalandars
|7
|10
|Islamabad United
|7
|8
|Peshawar Zalmi
|8
|8
|Quetta Gladiators
|8
|6
|Karachi Kings
|8
|0