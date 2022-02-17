Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Mohammad Haris receives pat on back after stellar knock

Peshawar Zalmi batter Mohammad Haris gestures after smashing his half-century, on February 17, 2022. — Twitter

Peshawar Zalmi have smashed 116 runs in 10 overs against Islamabad United in match 24 of ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition — and a huge part of the score came from Mohammad Haris' stellar knock.

United, who are without a full-strength team as their skipper Shadab Khan is out due to an injury, were put to field first by Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz.



Haris smashed a half-century in just 18 balls and went on to score 70 runs off 32 balls with the help of seven fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 218.75.

After smashing his quick 50, Harris raised a band in which it was written: #Bethebest.

After his stellar knock, fans took to Twitter to praise the batter.

Here's what they have to say:



