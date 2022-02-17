PSL 2022: Shadab Khan's absence being felt by IU in clash against PZ, say Twitterati

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan. —Twitter/File

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan has missed out his team's Thursday match against Peshawar Zalmi in Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition due to an injury.

As a result, Asif Ali has been appointed in his place, but fans are missing "Shady" as United were handed a massive 207-run target by the Zalmi.

Zalmi's opener Mohammad Harris scored an amazing 70-run knock, while other batters — Shoaib Malik and Yasir Khan — also posted some runs on the board.

But fans believe that the result might have been different had Shadab been in the playing XI. United made five changes to their playing XI as well. They included Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Musa Khan, Zahir Khan, and Marchant de langa.

Here's what fans have to say about Sahdab's absence:

