PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 18

Pakistan Super League (PSL) fever continues to grip the nation, with only the last few matches left before the playoff stage starts.



Two matches are scheduled today at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.



The first match will be played between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators at 2:30pm while the second match will be played between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at 7:30pm.

Table-toppers Sultans have already qualified for the playoffs while Gladiators will seek to strengthen their position on the points table where they are currently placed at the fifth place.

In the second match today, Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings will lock horns with high-flying Lahore Qalandars. However, it is pertinent to mention here that with eight consecutive defeats Kings are already out of the title race.

