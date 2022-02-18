LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars eye playoffs berth in clash against Karachi Kings

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Live

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars eye playoffs berth in clash against Karachi Kings

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 18, 2022

LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars eye playoffs berth in clash against Karachi Kings

Lahore Qalandars will look to confirm its playoff berth in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition tonight when it will take on arch-rivals Karachi Kings in match 26 of the tournament at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Karachi is already out of the tournament after losing eight consecutive matches and their poor run in the tournament is likely to dent the impact of this match between two rival cities.

Lahore seems to be in top form with 10 points in seven games and one more win will confirm their place in the playoffs of the PSL.

Shaheen Shah Afridi-led-Qalandars will surely look forward to continuing with the momentum and finishing the league stage among the top two teams.

Fakhar Zaman will be key for Lahore Qalandars tonight. The opening batter is in tremendous form this tournament with 469 runs in seven innings. He has scored five half-centuries and a century in the tournament so far and Qalandars’ dugout will be hoping for another one from him tonight.

The fast bowling trio of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan gives Qalandars an added advantage against the opponents.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, has no stakes in the tournament now. They will, however, hope for some consolation after eight consecutive defeats in the tournament.

But, to end the losing streak, Karachi Kings will have to work hard. In all the matches, Babar Azam’s side looked struggling to score enough runs in power-play overs and that has emerged as one of the reasons for the team’s poor show in the tournament.

The game may not be important for Kings’ campaign, but for Babar, it may have some weight as he will look to take pressure off him ahead of his international commitments for Pakistan.

Players to watch: Fakhar Zaman, Mir Hamza

Possible playing XI:

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir, Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan Bowler, Jordan Thompson, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza 

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt, Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 8 14
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 8 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 0

