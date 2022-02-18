Here's a list of PSL stars who attracted the most attention during IPL auction 2022

(L-R) Tim David, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Jordan, and Liam Livingstone — PCB

Several leading Indian and international cricketers went under the hammer in the two-day Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bangalore over the weekend, ahead of the 15th edition of the tournament.



While several players turned out to be quite the bargain picks at the auction table, a few players sparked intense bidding wars among the ten franchises who were quite willing to splash the cash.



In this article, we take a look at the players who are currently participating in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), and have been picked by different IPL franchises for the upcoming IPL season that is likely to kick off on March 27.

Liam Livingstone

England all-rounder Liam Livingstone, representing Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2022, was registered in the IPL auction for a base price of INR 10 million.

Punjab Kings won the race for Livingstone, picking the cricketer at a whopping price of INR 115 million.

Peshawar Zalmi had picked Liam Livingstone in the Platinum category for the figure between Rs22-29 million.

Livingstone has not given any standout performances in this edition of the PSL. He has scored only thirty runs in three matches for the Zalmi, and with the ball, he has taken only two wickets.

Tim David

Singapore-born Tim David was picked by defending champions Multan Sultans in the Diamond Category for a figure ranging between Rs22-29 million.

The all-rounder, who was an "unknown" player to the majority of the world, has become popular and has made a name for himself with his destructive and aggressive batting and handy bowling.

He has scored 221 runs in seven matches and has played a key role in his side's victories in the PSL 2022.

Tim David's base price in the IPL auction was INR four million, but the 25-year-old's sensational performance in the PSL raised his profile and he was bought by the five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians for a mammoth INR 82.5 million.

Chris Jordan

Karachi Kings picked Chris Jordan in the Platinum category for a figure ranging between Rs22 to 29 crores.

The English cricketer, considered one of the best bowlers in T20Is, is representing Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL. But, the 33-year-old has only played one match in the first phase of the PSL and two matches in the Lahore-leg of the PSL.

Jordan has played three matches since he arrived from England's series against West Indies, and the right-arm pacer has taken six wickets for the Kings.

Jordan's base price in the IPL was INR 20 million, but Chennai Super Kings bought him for INR 36 million after bidding.

Jason Roy

Quetta Gladiators picked Jason Roy in the Platinum category for a figure ranging between Rs22-29 million.

England's experienced opener Jason Roy, who is playing for the Purple Force in the ongoing PSL, has been bought by the new IPL franchise Gujarat Titans for INR 20 million, which was also his base price.

Jason Roy's performance in this edition has been phenomenal as he has scored 183 runs in four matches for the Gladiators.

Gujarat Titans have bought an in-form opener, and they must've considered his form in the PSL as a massive factor to get him.

David Willey

Another English player, David Willey, who represents Multan Sultans in the PSL, has been picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

He was picked in the Supplementary Draft for a figure ranging between Rs10-14 million.

Willey's performance for Multan Sultans has been exceptional in the ongoing PSL, and he has taken seven wickets in four matches for the Sultans, which convinced RCB to buy him for INR 20 million — also his base price.

Alex Hales

Islamabad United picked Alex Hales in the Gold category for a figure ranging between Rs7-8.75 million.

Alex Hales is representing the two-time champions Islamabad United in the PSL.

The star opener has been in red-hot form for Islamabad, scoring 255 runs in seven matches before pulling out of the PSL due to personal reasons.

His sensational form for United has landed him in the IPL, where he will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, who bought him for INR 15 million.

Mohammad Nabi

Karachi Kings picked Mohammad Nabi in the Diamond category for a figure ranging between Rs10-14 million.

The Afghanistan all-rounder is playing for Karachi Kings in the ongoing PSL, and he has bowled well for the Kings, taking five wickets in seven matches.

Kolkata Knight Riders bought Nabi for INR 10 million for the IPL 2022, which was also his base price.

Sherfane Rutherford

Peshawar Zalmi picked Sherfane Rutherford in the Diamond category for a figure ranging between Rs10-14 million.

Rutherford, who is playing for Peshawar Zalmi in the seventh edition of the PSL, has been bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 million.

Noor Ahmad

Noor Ahmad was picked by Quetta Gladiators in the supplementary draft for a figure ranging between Rs2.6-4.35 million.

The 17-year-old is representing Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2022, and he has delivered with the ball for the Gladiators. Noor has played two matches for the 2019 champions, and he has taken two wickets, but his economic overs have helped the Gladiators significantly.

Newbies, Gujarat Titans have won the race for the young lad, and the winning bid from the Titans was INR three million.

Shimron Hetmyer, Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith, and Rovman Powell were the four players who missed out on the PSL because they were on national duty, playing for the West Indies.

However, they will be available for the IPL after the conclusion of the India-West Indies series and have been bought by IPL franchises.

Additional input by Sohail Imran.