Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Why did Aleem Dar stop Mohammad Irfan from bowling?

In an intense clash between defending champions Multan Sultans and 2019-champions Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Irfan was stopped from bowling by Aleem Dar during the 16th over.

The action was taken after Irfan delivered two deadly no-balls to Rilee Rossouw and Mohammad Rizwan.

The left-arm pacer bowled the first no-ball to Rilee Rossouw above his waist, which the South African batter struck to the leg-side.



On the free-hit, with Mohammad Rizwan on the crease, Irfan bowled another vicious delivery that went over Rizwan's head.

Noticing the deadly deliveries, Aleem Dar, who is a member of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Elite Umpires Panel, removed Mohammad Irfan midway in his fourth over.

After Dar's decision, several Gladiators players gathered around the umpire, but he stuck to his decision.

Iftikhar Ahmed replaced him to bowl the remaining three bowls of the over.