PSL 7: Erin Holland wins hearts with her desi attire once again

Friday Feb 18, 2022
LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been turning heads because of her outfits since the start of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
From western dresses to two-piece and desi outfits to skirts, Holland knows how to steal the limelight. In her recent snapshot, Erin could be seen donning a three-piece navy-blue embroidered outfit.
She uploaded the picture on her Twitter handle with sports commentator Danny Morrison.
She wore a long kurta with straight culottes and paired the dress with nude heels. To enhance the look, Erin tied her hair in a sleek bun to keep them out of the way.
As for the jewellery, she kept it minimal by wearing earrings and sunglasses. She completed the look with a red lip colour.
