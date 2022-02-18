PSL 7: Erin Holland wins hearts with her desi attire once again

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland and sports commentator Danny Morrison. — Twitter

LAHORE: Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland has been turning heads because of her outfits since the start of the seventh edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

From western dresses to two-piece and desi outfits to skirts, Holland knows how to steal the limelight. In her recent snapshot, Erin could be seen donning a three-piece navy-blue embroidered outfit.

— Screengrab/Instagram

She uploaded the picture on her Twitter handle with sports commentator Danny Morrison.

She wore a long kurta with straight culottes and paired the dress with nude heels. To enhance the look, Erin tied her hair in a sleek bun to keep them out of the way.

As for the jewellery, she kept it minimal by wearing earrings and sunglasses. She completed the look with a red lip colour.

Take a look at the responses:

— Thumbnail image: Screengrab/Instagram