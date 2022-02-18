PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have won the toss and elected to bat first against Lahore Qalandars in match 26 of the Pakistan Super League's

(PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi Stadium.

Karachi are already out of the tournament after losing eight consecutive matches and their poor run in the tournament is likely to dent the impact of this match between two rival cities.

Lahore seem to be in top form with 10 points in seven games and one more win will confirm their place in the playoffs of the PSL.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Rohail Nazir (wk), Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Usman Shinwari, Mir Hamza