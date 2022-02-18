Sultans vs Gladiators: Multan make PSL history with highest-ever margin of victory

— PCB

LAHORE: In their match against Quetta Gladiators, Multan Sultans broke their old record of achieving the highest-ever margin of victory in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) history.

In match 25 of the ongoing PSL season, the Sultans handed a whopping 117-run defeat to the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led Gladiators.

Before this, the Sultans had made the same record against the same opposition in Abu Dhabi in 2021, when they defeated Gladiators by 110 runs.

Sultans had also managed to score the second-highest total of PSL — 245 for the loss of three wickets.



Moreover, Sultans wicket-keeper batter and skipper Mohammad Rizwan added another feather in his cap when he became the first-ever Pakistani to complete two-century partnerships in single T20 innings.