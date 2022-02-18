PSL 2022: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan adds another record to his name

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Friday Feb 18 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

PSL 2022: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan adds another record to his name

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Friday Feb 18, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan added another feather in his cap on Friday when he became the first Pakistani to complete two century partnerships in a T20 innings.

Rizwan, who opens for Multan Sultans, first added 119 off 72 with Shan Masood and then 103 off just 39 deliveries with Rilee Rossouw for the second wicket.

This was the first time that two 100-run partnerships were completed by a batsman in a PSL innings, while overall it was the 12th such instance in a T20 game.

Related items

In today's game Rizwan also takes his total PSL hundred partnerships to six.

Only eight batters, worldwide, had achieved the milestone of featuring in two century partnerships in a single inning of a T20 match.

Here’s the list of players who have featured in two century partnerships in a single T20 innings:

  • Aron Finch – Australia vs England
  • BP Chapungu – Mid West Rhino vs Mashonaland Island
  • Adam Lyth – Yorkshire vs Northamptonshire
  • Will Young – Central Districts vs Canterbury
  • Tom Kohler Cadmore – Yorkshire vs Leicestershire
  • David Warner – Australia vs Sri Lanka
  • Devon Conway – Wellington vs Auckland
  • Rayyan Pathan – Canada vs Panama
  • Mohammad Rizwan – Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans retain first spot

PSL 2022 points table: Multan Sultans retain first spot
PSL 2022: Which teams have qualified for playoffs?

PSL 2022: Which teams have qualified for playoffs?
PSL 2022: Are Quetta Gladiators out of the tournament?

PSL 2022: Are Quetta Gladiators out of the tournament?
Sultans vs Gladiators: Multan make PSL history with highest-ever margin of victory

Sultans vs Gladiators: Multan make PSL history with highest-ever margin of victory
PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, ball by ball updates
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 0

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20