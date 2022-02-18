PSL 2022: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan adds another record to his name

— PCB

LAHORE: Multan Sultans skipper Mohammad Rizwan added another feather in his cap on Friday when he became the first Pakistani to complete two century partnerships in a T20 innings.

Rizwan, who opens for Multan Sultans, first added 119 off 72 with Shan Masood and then 103 off just 39 deliveries with Rilee Rossouw for the second wicket.

This was the first time that two 100-run partnerships were completed by a batsman in a PSL innings, while overall it was the 12th such instance in a T20 game.

In today's game Rizwan also takes his total PSL hundred partnerships to six.



Only eight batters, worldwide, had achieved the milestone of featuring in two century partnerships in a single inning of a T20 match.

Here’s the list of players who have featured in two century partnerships in a single T20 innings: