PSL 2022: Are Quetta Gladiators out of the tournament?

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

PSL 2022: Are Quetta Gladiators out of the tournament?

LAHORE: Multan Sultans heavy win against Quetta Gladiators has confirmed Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi’s qualification in the play-off stage of Pakistan Super League.

Sultans were the first team to qualify for the play offs.

This leaves Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators eyeing the fourth spot.

Though United look in a very strong position to be the fourth team in the play offs and Gladiators are below them in the points table, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team can mathematically still not be declared out of the tournament.

Gladiators have six points from nine games while United have earned eight points from eight games.

Quetta next play against bottom-placed Karachi Kings on Sunday afternoon — its last league match. And to keep that match relevant, Gladiators will want Lahore Qalandars to beat Islamabad United on Saturday evening.

If Islamabad win against Qalandars on Saturday night, then Quetta’s all hopes will be dashed.

Read more: All-round Multan Sultans dominate Quetta Gladiators

If Qalandar beats United and Gladiators manage to beat Kings then the fourth team will be known after Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game on Sunday night.

If all goes in Quetta’s favour — Qalandars beat United, Gladiators beat Kings and Sultans beat United – then Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will tie with eight points and net run rate will come into play.

Quetta’s current NRR is not in its favour, the 117 runs defeat against Multan has hurt their NRR and brought it down to -0.917 compared to Islamabad’s NRR of +0.536.

So, it is not an easy sail for Gladiators – they not only need to beat Kings by the heaviest possible margin but also hope for similar victories for Qalandars and Sultans against United.

For Sarfaraz, it is not over until it is over. For Shadab, it is just a matter of one simple win.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 7 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 8 0

