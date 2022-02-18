PSL 2022: Which teams have qualified for playoffs?

Logos of all six franchises playing in the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League. — Twitter

LAHORE: Multan Sultan’s heavy win against Quetta Gladiators has confirmed Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi’s qualification in the play-off stage of Pakistan Super League along with Multan Sultans.

Multan Sultans have 16 points, having won eight matches from nine fixtures. Lahore Qalandars have 10 points, having won five matches from seven fixtures.

Peshawar Zalmi have 10 points, having won five matches from nine fixtures.

This leaves Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators eyeing the fourth spot.

Though Islamabad United look in a very strong position to be the fourth team in play-off and Gladiators are below them in the points table, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team can mathematically still qualify for the playoffs .