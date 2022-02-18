Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again in PSL 2022

— Twitter

LAHORE: Rashid Khan got the better of star batter Babar Azam, once again, in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition as arch-rivals Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars clashed at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Friday.

Rashid dismissed Babar in the first ball of the 11th over. The ball was pitched outside off and the Karachi Kings skipper tried to hit his bat back but failed.

Phil Salt whipped off the bails in a flash and the star batter was dismissed for 39.

Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again

The Afghan leggie is famous for taking down top-class batters and the Qalandars have picked him to do just that.

Rashid had also taken Babar's wicket when the two teams clashed in Karachi at the National Stadium.

In the T20 World Cup, Babar had scored a half-century against Afghanistan, but even then, Rashid had got his wicket.

