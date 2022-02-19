PSL 2022 today's schedule, Feb 19

— Twitter/File

LAHORE: Only one match will be played during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition today (Saturday) in Lahore.

Islamabad United will seek to confirm their playoff berth as they go against an in-form Lahore Qalandars in match 27 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

United are at the fourth position on the points table and just need one win to qualify for the next stage.

The match will start at 7:30pm.