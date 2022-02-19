IU vs LQ: Injury-hit United eye playoff berth in PSL clash against Qalandars today

— Geo.tv

Islamabad United will look to confirm their playoff berth in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition tonight when they take on Lahore Qalandars in match 27 of the tournament at Gaddafi stadium.

The match starts at 07:30pm (PST).

Despite losing Friday's match against Karachi Kings, Qalandars have already made a place in the playoffs as they seem to be in top form with 10 points, having won five matches from eight fixtures.

However, the match holds special importance for injury-hit Islamabad United as they are eyeing the spot in the next stage and need just one victory to confirm their place. However, the absence of key players due to injury may create difficulties for them.

Read more: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

Though United look in a very strong position to be the fourth team in the playoffs and Gladiators are below them in the points table, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led team can mathematically still not be declared out of the tournament.

Read more: Which teams have qualified for playoffs?

Gladiators have six points from nine games while United have earned eight points from eight matches.

If Islamabad win against Qalandars tonight, then Quetta’s all hopes will be dashed. However, if Qalandars beat United and Gladiators manage to beat Kings tomorrow then the fourth team will be known after Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United game on Sunday night.

Both United and Qalandars would start the game with a defeat on their back as the former was defeated by Peshawar Zalmi while Shaheen Shah Afridi’s side was outclassed by Karachi Kings in their last game played at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Qalandars will have an opportunity tonight to overpower their opponents as United will be once again without their captain Shadab Khan who will miss the match due to a groin injury. Fast bowler Zeeshan Zamir and Colin Munro will also miss the match due to fitness issues.

Read more: Shadab Khan's absence being felt by IU in clash against PZ, say Twitterati

Aggressive batter Asif Ali is named United’s captain in absence of Shadab Khan.

Both the sides have faced each other 13 times with United pocketing victories in nine matches and Qalandars emerging victorious in four outings.

Possible playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.