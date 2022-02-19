IU vs LQ: Will Shadab Khan play against Qalandars tonight?

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan holding Player of the Match award during the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PCB/Twitter

With only three days left before the start of playoffs in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are facing fitness issues.



The team was in a strong position to qualify for the next stage but the injuries have now plagued United as some players have been forced to sit out ahead of crucial games.

Among these is skipper Shadab Khan, who had missed out his team's Thursday match against Peshawar Zalmi due to a groin injury.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 23-year-old picked up a groin injury in the game against Karachi Kings on Monday.

While fans were waiting for Shadab to recover ahead of today’s most-important clash, the reports aren’t favourable.

According to the franchise’s spokesperson, Shadab is feeling better; however, he will not be available today.

The spokesperson added that the all-rounder is participating in light training session and is expected to completely recover soon.

Aggressive batter Asif Ali will lead the team in the absence of Shadab.

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that Zeehan Zameer and Colin Munro will also not be available tonight as the former has side injury while the latter is facing fitness issues.

Tonight’s match against Qalandars holds special importance for injury-hit Islamabad United as they are eyeing the spot in the next stage and need just one victory to confirm their place.