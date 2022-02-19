IU vs LQ: Will Shadab Khan play against Qalandars tonight?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

IU vs LQ: Will Shadab Khan play against Qalandars tonight?

By
Sohail Imran

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan holding Player of the Match award during the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PCB/Twitter
Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan holding Player of the Match award during the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). — PCB/Twitter

With only three days left before the start of playoffs in the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shadab Khan-led Islamabad United are facing fitness issues.

The team was in a strong position to qualify for the next stage but the injuries have now plagued United as some players have been forced to sit out ahead of crucial games.

Read more: Blow to Islamabad United as players suffer injuries

Among these is skipper Shadab Khan, who had missed out his team's Thursday match against Peshawar Zalmi due to a groin injury.

It is pertinent to mention here that the 23-year-old picked up a groin injury in the game against Karachi Kings on Monday.

While fans were waiting for Shadab to recover ahead of today’s most-important clash, the reports aren’t favourable.

According to the franchise’s spokesperson, Shadab is feeling better; however, he will not be available today.

The spokesperson added that the all-rounder is participating in light training session and is expected to completely recover soon.

Aggressive batter Asif Ali will lead the team in the absence of Shadab.

Meanwhile, it is also worth mentioning that Zeehan Zameer and Colin Munro will also not be available tonight as the former has side injury while the latter is facing fitness issues.

Tonight’s match against Qalandars holds special importance for injury-hit Islamabad United as they are eyeing the spot in the next stage and need just one victory to confirm their place.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

