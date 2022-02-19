IU vs LQ: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to play last PSL match today

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
SDSports desk

IU vs LQ: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to play last PSL match today

By
SDSports desk

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. — PCB
Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. — PCB

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will leave for his national duty today and will not be available for Lahore Qalandars in the playoffs.

The franchise's spokesperson confirmed that Khan will play his last match in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition today.

Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 11 wickets in eight matches.

Read more: Rashid Khan beats Babar Azam once again in PSL 2022

The cricketer will leave the Qalandars' PSL campaign midway to join his national team for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He will fly out after the match against Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed has been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

Read more: Rashid Khan's family arrives in Lahore to watch Qalandars' spinner in action

Lahore Qalandars will cross swords with Islamabad United under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium tonight at 07:30pm.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

