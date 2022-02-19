IU vs LQ: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to play last PSL match today

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. — PCB

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will leave for his national duty today and will not be available for Lahore Qalandars in the playoffs.



The franchise's spokesperson confirmed that Khan will play his last match in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition today.

Khan has been sensational for the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led Qalandars in the PSL 2022, taking 11 wickets in eight matches.

The cricketer will leave the Qalandars' PSL campaign midway to join his national team for the ODI and T20I series against Bangladesh.

He will fly out after the match against Islamabad United.

Meanwhile, Fawad Ahmed has been approved as a replacement for Rashid Khan by the PSL Technical Committee.

Lahore Qalandars will cross swords with Islamabad United under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium tonight at 07:30pm.