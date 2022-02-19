PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'

By
Sohail Imran

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Quetta Gladiators James Faulkner speaks to captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the match against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB/File
Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner speaks to captain Sarfaraz Ahmed during the match against Peshawar Zalmi at National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB/File

  • James Faulkner pulls out from PSL 7.
  • PCB terms Faulkner's allegations "false", misleading".
  • Sources say Faulkner was demanding more money from Quetta Gladiators.

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder James Faulkner has pulled out from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and blamed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not "honouring" his "contractual agreement".

The Australian cricketer apologised to the Pakistani cricket fans for his withdrawal from the team’s last two matches — against Multan Sultans on Friday and tomorrow's fixture against Karachi Kings.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But, unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said in a tweet.

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.

The Australian all-rounder said it "hurts" to leave as he wanted to "help" get international cricket back in Pakistan.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing," Faulkner said.

He claimed that despite his attempts to do so, the treatment he received from the PCB and the management of the PSL had been a "disgrace".

"I’m sure you all understand my position," he added.

'False and misleading accusations'

In response, the PCB said it had taken notice of Faulkner's allegations and would release a detailed statement on the matter.

In this regard, sources informed Geo News that 70% of the amount that was due to Faulkner was credited to his account, while the remaining 30% would be handed over to him 40 days after PSL concludes.

The sources said Faulkner was demanding additional money from the Gladiators. 

"Before departure and under the influence of alcohol, he damaged PC hotel's property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out. At Lahore immigration, he again misbehaved with the security staff who have already escalated the matter to the higher authorities," the sources added.

James Faulkner's performance in PSL

Faulkner has not been up to his best in this edition of the PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

The all-rounder has failed to deliver with the ball and has bowled some expensive spells.

In the last match against Islamabad United, he gave away 47 runs and took two wickets.

He has taken only five wickets in six matches for the Gladiators, while with the bat, he has 49 runs in six matches.

Faulkner's best performance came against Multan Sultans, where he took a wicket at the expense of 22 runs and scored 30 runs.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

