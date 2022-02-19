PSL 2022: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock

Fans were left disappointed after Quetta Gladiators all-rounder James Faulkner withdrew from the ongoing seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The Australian cricketer apologised to the cricket fans for his withdrawal as he could not participate in the last two matches of his franchise against Multan Sultans and Karachi Kings.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing. But the treatment I have received has been a disgrace from the PCB and PSL," he wrote on Twitter.

Pakistanis were quick to come in support of the PCB and PSL.

Here's how they reacted to the news:

Some users defended the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) saying that it might be a technical glitch.



Another user claimed that Faulkner has had disagreements with his franchise in the past as well, and has "a lot of anger issues."



Fans said that he is lying and the cricket board is not at fault. Users urged PCB to file defamation case against Faulkner.

Some users took the opportunity to bring out their A-game on Twitter and flooded the microblogging website with memes.

