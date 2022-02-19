PSL 2022: PCB responds to James Faulkner's allegations

Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner. — PCB/File

Australian cricketer James Faulkner, who represented Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition, has abruptly withdrawn from the tournament, claiming his contractual demands were not met.

The Pakistan Cricket Board responded shortly after the Australian all-rounder's statement and said it had taken note of the allegations levelled by Faulkner.

"The PCB and Quetta Gladiators have regretfully taken note of Mr James Faulkner's false and misleading accusations and will shortly be releasing a detailed statement on the matter," PCB said.

The Australian cricketer apologised to the Pakistani cricket fans for his withdrawal from the team’s last two matches — against Multan Sultans on Friday and tomorrow's fixture against Karachi Kings.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But, unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the @thePSLt20 due to the @TheRealPCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said in a tweet.

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.

The Australian all-rounder said it "hurts" to leave as he wanted to "help" get international cricket back in Pakistan.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing," Faulkner said.

He claimed that despite his attempts to do so, the treatment he received from the PCB and the management of the PSL had been a "disgrace".

"I’m sure you all understand my position," he added.