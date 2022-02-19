PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?

James Faulkner, the Aussie all-rounder who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 (left) and the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board. — PCB/Twitter/File

James Faulkner, the Aussie all-rounder who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, has abruptly pulled out of the tournament, citing contract violation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB is yet to respond in detail on the matter, but it has termed the Australian all-rounder's allegations as "false" and "misleading".

Geo News reached out to PCB officials to ask why did they refrain from taking action against the all-rounder, to which, well-placed sources in the board said: "We did not take action as he was a guest."

Revealing the reason behind the contention between Faulkner and the PCB, sources informed Geo News that 70% of the amount that was due to the all-rounder was credited to his account. However, as per the agreement the remaining 30% was to be handed over to him 40 days after the conclusion of the PSL.

Sources said Faulkner had damaged the property of the hotel the PSL teams were residing in and was also demanding additional money from the Gladiators.

"Before departure and under the influence of alcohol, he damaged PC hotel's property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out," the sources said.

At Lahore immigration, the sources said, he again misbehaved with the security staff who have already referred the matter to the higher authorities.

The cricketer could have been punished under two separate sections — 353, and 427, of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 427:

Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 353:

Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person from discharging his duty as such public servant, or in consequence of anything done or attempted to be done by such person in the lawful discharge of his duty as such public servant, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.