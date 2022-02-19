PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

James Faulkner, the Aussie all-rounder who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 (left) and the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board. — PCB/Twitter/File
James Faulkner, the Aussie all-rounder who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 (left) and the logo of the Pakistan Cricket Board. — PCB/Twitter/File

James Faulkner, the Aussie all-rounder who represented Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, has abruptly pulled out of the tournament, citing contract violation by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

PCB is yet to respond in detail on the matter, but it has termed the Australian all-rounder's allegations as "false" and "misleading".

Geo News reached out to PCB officials to ask why did they refrain from taking action against the all-rounder, to which, well-placed sources in the board said: "We did not take action as he was a guest."

Revealing the reason behind the contention between Faulkner and the PCB, sources informed Geo News that 70% of the amount that was due to the all-rounder was credited to his account. However, as per the agreement the remaining 30% was to be handed over to him 40 days after the conclusion of the PSL.

Sources said Faulkner had damaged the property of the hotel the PSL teams were residing in and was also demanding additional money from the Gladiators.

"Before departure and under the influence of alcohol, he damaged PC hotel's property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out," the sources said.

At Lahore immigration, the sources said, he again misbehaved with the security staff who have already referred the matter to the higher authorities.

The cricketer could have been punished under two separate sections — 353, and 427, of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 427:

Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 353:

Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person from discharging his duty as such public servant, or in consequence of anything done or attempted to be done by such person in the lawful discharge of his duty as such public servant, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both. 

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'
PSL 2022: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock

PSL 2022: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock
PSL 2022: PCB responds to James Faulkner's allegations

PSL 2022: PCB responds to James Faulkner's allegations
IU vs LQ: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to play last PSL match today

IU vs LQ: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to play last PSL match today
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20