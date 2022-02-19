PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

Islamabad United will look to confirm their playoff berth in the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition tonight when they take on Lahore Qalandars in match 27 of the tournament at Gaddafi stadium.

The match starts at 07:30pm.

Despite losing Friday's match against Karachi Kings, Qalandars have already made a place in the playoffs as they seem to be in top form with 10 points, having won five matches from eight fixtures.

However, the match holds special importance for injury-hit Islamabad United as they are eyeing the spot in the next stage and need just one victory to confirm their place. But the absence of key players due to injury may create difficulties for them.

Possible playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (wk), Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Muhammad Musa, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan.