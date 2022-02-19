PSL 2022: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'

Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner bowls against Multan Sultans during a match at National Stadium in Karachi. — PCB/File

PSL franchises, PCB unanimously agree to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments.

Faulkner had accused PCB of not "honouring contractual agreement".

PCB says prior to his departure, Faulkner caused deliberate damage to hotel property.



LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises on Saturday unanimously decided to not draft Australia's James Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

Faulkner had earlier today accused PCB of not fulfilling contractual obligations, which the board, in a short statement, termed as "false" and "misleading".

Later, in a detailed press release from PCB and Quetta Gladiators, the board said it had taken serious note of Faulkner's "gross misconduct" and termed it an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL into disrepute.

"...it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," the statement said.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect," the statement said.

The PCB said in the last seven years of PSL, no player has ever complained about the board not fulfilling its contractual obligations.

It noted that all have only praised and appreciated the efforts of the PCB to make their stay, appearance and participation as comfortable as practically possible.

James Faulkner threw his bat and helmet onto a chandelier after a discussion with a PCB official. — ESPNcricinfo

The PCB, without going into the history of Faulkner’s misconduct over the past many years that had also resulted in his fallout with other teams, provided a brief summary of some of the "undisputed facts":

In December 2021, Faulkner’s agent confirmed the United Kingdom bank details to which his fee payments should be transferred. This was noted for action.

In January 2022, for reasons best known to Faulkner, his agent sent revised banking details of his onshore account in Australia. However, the contracted 70% of Faulkner’s fee payment was transferred to his offshore UK bank account. The receipt of this payment was acknowledged by him.

Accordingly, his payments as per his contract are fully up to date.

The remaining 30% of his contractual payment only becomes due 40 days after the completion of the PSL 2022, which now remains a matter to be reviewed in line with his contract.

Despite the money being transferred and received in his account, Faulkner continued to insist that a second duplicate payment of the same amount be made to his account in Australia. This meant Faulkner would have been paid twice.

He further threatened and refused to participate in his side’s match against Multan Sultans on Friday afternoon until his money demands were met.

The PCB, as a responsible organisation, engaged with Faulkner early Friday afternoon in an attempt to reason with him. Despite his reprehensible and insulting behavior during the conversation, Faulkner was assured that all his grievances would be addressed.

He refused to reconsider his decision to take the field in a crucial match for his side, let his team down and demanded that his travel arrangements be immediately made.

During this time, the PCB was also in constant contact with his agent, who was regretful and apologetic.

Prior to his departure on Saturday morning, Faulkner caused deliberate damage to the hotel property and as a result had to pay damages to the hotel management.

The PCB later received reports and complaints from the immigration authorities that Faulkner had acted inappropriately and abusively at the airport.

Faulkner's allegations

Earlier today, the Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder pulled out from the ongoing PSL and blamed the PCB for not "honouring" his "contractual agreement".

The Australian cricketer apologised to the Pakistani cricket fans for his withdrawal from the team’s last two matches — against Multan Sultans on Friday and tomorrow's fixture against Karachi Kings.

"I apologise to the Pakistan cricket fans. But, unfortunately, I’ve had to withdraw from the last 2 matches and leave the PSL due to the PCB not honouring my contractual agreement/payments," he said in a tweet.

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.

The Australian all-rounder said it "hurts" to leave as he wanted to "help" get international cricket back in Pakistan.

"It hurts to leave as I wanted to help to get international cricket back in Pakistan as there is so much young talent and the fans are amazing," Faulkner said.

He claimed that despite his attempts to do so, the treatment he received from the PCB and the management of the PSL had been a "disgrace".

"I’m sure you all understand my position," he added.

Alcohol consumption

Meanwhile, sources informed Geo News that Faulkner had damaged the property of the hotel the PSL teams were residing in and was also demanding additional money from the Gladiators.

"Before departure and under the influence of alcohol, he damaged PC hotel's property and had to pay damages at the time of check-out," the sources said.

Action against Faulkner?

Geo News also reached out to PCB officials to ask why did they refrain from taking action against the all-rounder, to which, well-placed sources in the board said: "We did not take action as he was a guest."

The cricketer could have been punished under two separate sections — 353, and 427, of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Section 427:

Whoever commits mischief and thereby causes loss or damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

Section 353:

Whoever assaults or uses criminal force to any person being a public servant in the execution of his duty as such public servant, or with intent to prevent or deter that person from discharging his duty as such public servant, or in consequence of anything done or attempted to be done by such person in the lawful discharge of his duty as such public servant, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

James Faulkner's PSL 2022 performance

Faulkner has not been up to his best in this edition of the PSL for Quetta Gladiators.

The all-rounder has failed to deliver with the ball and has bowled some expensive spells.

In the last match against Islamabad United, he gave away 47 runs and took two wickets.

He has taken only five wickets in six matches for the Gladiators, while with the bat, he has 49 runs in six matches.

Faulkner's best performance came against Multan Sultans, where he took a wicket at the expense of 22 runs and scored 30 runs.