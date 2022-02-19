Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Hasan Ali suffers injury, ruled out last minute

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Hasan Ali suffers injury, ruled out last minute

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Islamabad Uniteds Hasan Ali. — Twitter
Islamabad United's Hasan Ali. — Twitter

LAHORE: Islamabad United were forced to drop Hasan Ali from the playing XI of their match against Lahore Qalandars after the all-rounder suffered an injury at the last minute.

The United brought in South African cricketer Marchant de Lange in place of the aggressive fast bowler after Ali suffered an injury right after the match's toss.

"We are thankful to Lahore Qalandars for agreeing on the arrangement," the franchise said.

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in match 27 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi stadium.

As per rule 1.2.1 of the playing conditions, both captains have agreed to change Marchant de Lange for Hasan Ali, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

For live updates of the match, click here.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'

PSL 2022: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'
PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?

PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators' James Faulkner blames PCB for not 'honouring contractual agreement'
PSL 2022: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock

PSL 2022: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20