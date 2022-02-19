Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Hasan Ali suffers injury, ruled out last minute

Islamabad United's Hasan Ali. — Twitter

LAHORE: Islamabad United were forced to drop Hasan Ali from the playing XI of their match against Lahore Qalandars after the all-rounder suffered an injury at the last minute.

The United brought in South African cricketer Marchant de Lange in place of the aggressive fast bowler after Ali suffered an injury right after the match's toss.

"We are thankful to Lahore Qalandars for agreeing on the arrangement," the franchise said.

Lahore Qalandars have won the toss and elected to bat first against Islamabad United in match 27 of the Pakistan Super League's (PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi stadium.

As per rule 1.2.1 of the playing conditions, both captains have agreed to change Marchant de Lange for Hasan Ali, a statement from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said.

Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam Mohammad Hafeez, Phil Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Marchant de Lange, Mohammad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan