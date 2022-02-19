PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi responds to James Faulkner's allegations

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Web Desk

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi responds to James Faulkner's allegations

By
Web Desk

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Australian cricketer James Faulkner (left) and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File
Australian cricketer James Faulkner (left) and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his disappointment over Australian cricketer James Faulkner's allegations and abrupt withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

"Disappointed with James Faulkner's comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality and arrangements by levelling baseless allegations," Afridi, who was Faulkner's teammate in the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 7, said on Saturday.

Read more: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock

Faulkner had accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of violating his contract and not paying him as agreed upon. Responding to this, Afridi said the PSL management had always treated every player with respect and it never delayed payments.

"We al[l] have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket and the HBL PSL brand," Afridi added.

As a result of Faulkner's allegations, the PCB and PSL franchises have unanimously decided to not draft Australia's Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

Read more: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'

The Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder pulled out from the ongoing PSL and blamed the PCB for not "honouring" his "contractual agreement".

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Hasan Ali suffers injury, ruled out last minute

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Hasan Ali suffers injury, ruled out last minute
PSL 2022: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'

PSL 2022: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'
PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates

PSL 2022: Live score Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United, ball by ball updates
PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?

PSL 2022: Why did PCB not take action against James Faulkner?
PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

