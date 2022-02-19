PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi responds to James Faulkner's allegations

Australian cricketer James Faulkner (left) and former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi. — PCB/File

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi has expressed his disappointment over Australian cricketer James Faulkner's allegations and abrupt withdrawal from the Pakistan Super League's seventh edition.

"Disappointed with James Faulkner's comments who reciprocated Pakistan's hospitality and arrangements by levelling baseless allegations," Afridi, who was Faulkner's teammate in the Quetta Gladiators for PSL 7, said on Saturday.

Read more: James Faulkner's withdrawal leaves Pakistanis in shock

Faulkner had accused the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of violating his contract and not paying him as agreed upon. Responding to this, Afridi said the PSL management had always treated every player with respect and it never delayed payments.

"We al[l] have been treated with respect and never ever our payments have been delayed. No one should be allowed to taint Pakistan cricket and the HBL PSL brand," Afridi added.

As a result of Faulkner's allegations, the PCB and PSL franchises have unanimously decided to not draft Australia's Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

Read more: PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments over 'gross misconduct'

The Quetta Gladiators' all-rounder pulled out from the ongoing PSL and blamed the PCB for not "honouring" his "contractual agreement".

Faulkner blamed the cricket board for continuing to "lie" to him despite his full-time presence in the tournament.