Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Saturday became the only third cricketer to score 500 runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar smashed 51* off 41 deliveries against Islamabad United at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to reach this milestone of a total of 500+ runs in a single edition of PSL.

Before him, Babar (Karachi Kings) and Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) had scored 500+ runs in a single edition of PSL — both last year, in PSL 6.

Fakhar has now the 2nd most runs in a single edition of PSL — 521 and needs only 34 runs to break Babar's record of most runs in a single edition of the tournament — 554.

Rizwan had scored 500 runs playing for Multan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Fakhar — with another score of 50+ — has also levelled Babar's record of most scores of 50 and more in a single edition of the PSL.

Fakhar, in this season, has scored 6 half-centuries and one century, Babar last year had scored 7 scored of fifty or more in the tournament.

If Qalandars finishes among the top two then Fakhar will have at least three more innings in PSL 7, which gives him a good opportunity to not only break Babar’s record but also create some more records of the tournament.