Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Live

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

— PCB
— PCB

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars’ opening batter Fakhar Zaman on Saturday became the only third cricketer to score 500 runs in a single edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Fakhar smashed 51* off 41 deliveries against Islamabad United at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium to reach this milestone of a total of 500+ runs in a single edition of PSL.

Before him, Babar (Karachi Kings) and Mohammad Rizwan (Multan Sultans) had scored 500+ runs in a single edition of PSL — both last year, in PSL 6.

Fakhar has now the 2nd most runs in a single edition of PSL — 521 and needs only 34 runs to break Babar's record of most runs in a single edition of the tournament — 554.

Rizwan had scored 500 runs playing for Multan in 2021.

Meanwhile, Fakhar — with another score of 50+ — has also levelled Babar's record of most scores of 50 and more in a single edition of the PSL.

Fakhar, in this season, has scored 6 half-centuries and one century, Babar last year had scored 7 scored of fifty or more in the tournament.

If Qalandars finishes among the top two then Fakhar will have at least three more innings in PSL 7, which gives him a good opportunity to not only break Babar’s record but also create some more records of the tournament.

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 8 10
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 8 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

