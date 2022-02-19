PSL 2022: Chris Gayle available to coach Karachi Kings next season

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle playing a shot during Karachi Kings match against Peshawar Zalmi. — PCB

Following their dismal performance, former West Indies batsman Chris Gayle has offered to become the new coach of his former team — Karachi Kings.

"Hey PSL - I will be the new head coach next season for Karachi Kings," said Gayle in a tweeted where he had tagged the franchise and the league.

Gayle, who calls himself the "universe boss", said that there was "no argument" in this decision.

West Indies superstar Chris Gayle had effectively called time on his international career during the T20I World Cup when he admitted: "I'd love to play one more World Cup. But I don't think they will allow me."

The West Indies batsman was among the few names that had signed up for the league when it was launched back in 2015.

Gayle was a regular in the league till last year. In the PSL, he has played for Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings.



Gayle's offer came as the Karachi Kings have had the worst ever start losing their first eight games in this year's PSL.

The Babar Azam-led side has, so far, secured only win against arch-rivals Lahore Qalandars.

Their dismal performance in the league led the Kings to have the longest losing streak of nine matches — eight this season and one from the previous PSL edition.