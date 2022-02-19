Standard of cricket in PSL 'off the charts', says Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster

Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster. — Reporter

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster has termed the Pakistan Super League as one of the best in the world and called the standard of cricket in the tournament “off the charts”.

“The hospitality [in Pakistan] is pretty brilliant, top level and cricket, which is ultimately what we're here for, is been off the charts. It's every time I come here, the standard of cricket is just through the roof. The ability and the talent on show is incredible. So, it's been an absolute pleasure to be here for a full season again,” said Foster.

“Pakistan Super League is right up there as one of the best in the world. If we just continue to watch all the games, the standard of cricket is right up there, and there’s immense talent,” said the former England cricketer.

Talking about young talent in the PSL, Foster – who earlier replaced Sammy as head coach of Zalmi for season seven of PSL – praised the young wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Haris.

The 20-year-old has scores of 49, 29 and 70 in three innings for Peshawar Zalmi and has already impressed his head coach who termed the Peshawar born player a “super star”.

“His attitude has been phenomenal. The way he conducted himself. He brings energy and his ability is frightening. It's very exciting to see someone with the fearless brand of cricket that he plays. He is a very confident young man, I think having genuine confidence in your own ability, you don't always see that in a lot of players. But for a young man to have that, is very encouraging for the future,” said the Peshawar Zalmi coach.



“Pakistan are very, very fortunate to have someone like Haris waiting in the wings, and like Azam Khan as well,” he added.

When asked about veteran Shoaib Malik’s attitude in the dressing room, the former England cricketer said that the 40-year-old player looks like a 30-year-old.

He added that Shoaib Malik’s contribution to the team is beyond his performance in the field.

“He is 31, Isn’t he?” he responded when Geo News asked him about 41-year-old Malik’s contribution to Zalmi.

“I couldn't speak highly enough of Shoaib Malik, everything that he brings to this side and any side that is played in the past is nothing short. It's not just about his performances, but it's also what he brings outside of his performances to the side, the way he speaks to players, the knowledge that he brings, the calmness that he brings,” he said.