Standard of cricket in PSL 'off the charts', says Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster

Geo.tv

Jan 27

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 27

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Jan 28

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 28

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi win by 5 wickets

Jan 29

Multan Sultans Ms

Jan 29

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Multan Sultans won by 5 wkts

Jan 29

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 29

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators beat Karachi Kings by 8 wickets

Jan 30

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Jan 30

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 9 wkts

Jan 30

Karachi Kings Kk

Jan 30

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 6 wkts

Jan 31

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Jan 31

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 6 runs

Feb 01

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 01

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United by 20 runs

Feb 02

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 02

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars won by 29 runs

Feb 03

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 03

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 43 runs

Feb 04

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 04

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 9 runs

Feb 05

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 05

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Lahore Qalandars beat Islamabad United by 8 runs

Feb 05

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 05

Multan Sultans Ms

Multan Sultans won by 57 runs

Feb 06

Karachi Kings Kk

Feb 06

Islamabad United Iu

Islamabad United won by 42 runs

Feb 07

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 07

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Quetta Gladiators won by 7 wkts

Feb 10

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 10

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Multan Sultans won by 42 runs

Feb 11

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 11

Multan Sultans Ms

Lahore Qalandars won by 52 runs

Feb 12

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 12

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wkts

Feb 13

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 13

Karachi Kings Kk

Peshawar Zalmi won by 55 runs

Feb 13

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 13

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets

Feb 14

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 14

Karachi Kings Kk

Islamabad United beat Karachi Kings by 1 runs

Feb 15

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Feb 15

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Peshawar Zalmi won by 24 runs

Feb 16

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 16

Karachi Kings Kk

Multan Sultans won by 7 wkts

Feb 17

Islamabad United Iu

Feb 17

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

Peshawar Zalmi won by 10 runs

Feb 18

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 18

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Multan Sultans won by 117 runs

Feb 18

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 18

Karachi Kings Kk

Karachi Kings won by 22 runs

Feb 19

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 19

Islamabad United Iu

Lahore Qalandars won by 66 runs

Feb 20

Quetta Gladiators Qg

Feb 20

Karachi Kings Kk

notstarted

Feb 20

Multan Sultans Ms

Feb 20

Islamabad United Iu

notstarted

Feb 21

Lahore Qalandars Lq

Feb 21

Peshawar Zalmi Pz

notstarted

Feb 23

TBC TBC

Feb 23

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 24

TBC TBC

Feb 24

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 25

TBC TBC

Feb 25

TBC TBC

notstarted

Feb 27

TBC TBC

Feb 27

TBC TBC

notstarted

Time Saturday Feb 19 2022
By
Faizan Lakhani

Standard of cricket in PSL 'off the charts', says Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster

By
Faizan Lakhani

Time Saturday Feb 19, 2022

Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster. — Reporter
Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster. — Reporter 

  • Peshawar Zalmi’s head coach James Foster says hospitality in Pakistan is brilliant.
  • Foster impressed with 20-year-old Mohammed Haris' attitude.
  • Peshawar coach says Shoaib Malik’s contribution beyond his performance in field.

KARACHI: Peshawar Zalmi head coach James Foster has termed the Pakistan Super League as one of the best in the world and called the standard of cricket in the tournament “off the charts”.

“The hospitality [in Pakistan] is pretty brilliant, top level and cricket, which is ultimately what we're here for, is been off the charts. It's every time I come here, the standard of cricket is just through the roof. The ability and the talent on show is incredible. So, it's been an absolute pleasure to be here for a full season again,” said Foster.

“Pakistan Super League is right up there as one of the best in the world. If we just continue to watch all the games, the standard of cricket is right up there, and there’s immense talent,” said the former England cricketer.

Talking about young talent in the PSL, Foster – who earlier replaced Sammy as head coach of Zalmi for season seven of PSL – praised the young wicket-keeper batter Mohammed Haris.

The 20-year-old has scores of 49, 29 and 70 in three innings for Peshawar Zalmi and has already impressed his head coach who termed the Peshawar born player a “super star”.

Related items

“His attitude has been phenomenal. The way he conducted himself. He brings energy and his ability is frightening. It's very exciting to see someone with the fearless brand of cricket that he plays. He is a very confident young man, I think having genuine confidence in your own ability, you don't always see that in a lot of players. But for a young man to have that, is very encouraging for the future,” said the Peshawar Zalmi coach.

“Pakistan are very, very fortunate to have someone like Haris waiting in the wings, and like Azam Khan as well,” he added.

When asked about veteran Shoaib Malik’s attitude in the dressing room, the former England cricketer said that the 40-year-old player looks like a 30-year-old.

He added that Shoaib Malik’s contribution to the team is beyond his performance in the field.

“He is 31, Isn’t he?” he responded when Geo News asked him about 41-year-old Malik’s contribution to Zalmi.

“I couldn't speak highly enough of Shoaib Malik, everything that he brings to this side and any side that is played in the past is nothing short. It's not just about his performances, but it's also what he brings outside of his performances to the side, the way he speaks to players, the knowledge that he brings, the calmness that he brings,” he said.

Watch PSL Match Update Live on Geo Super

Advertisement

More From PSL

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United by 66 runs

PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars thrash Islamabad United by 66 runs
PSL 2022 points table: Lahore Qalandars secure second spot

PSL 2022 points table: Lahore Qalandars secure second spot
PSL 2022: Chris Gayle available to coach Karachi Kings next season

PSL 2022: Chris Gayle available to coach Karachi Kings next season
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman becomes third batter to score 500 runs in single PSL edition

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi responds to James Faulkner's allegations

PSL 2022: Shahid Afridi responds to James Faulkner's allegations
View All news

PointS Table

Team mat Points
Multan Sultans Multan Sultans 9 16
Lahore Qalandars Lahore Qalandars 9 12
Peshawar Zalmi Peshawar Zalmi 9 10
Islamabad United Islamabad United 9 8
Quetta Gladiators Quetta Gladiators 9 6
Karachi Kings Karachi Kings 9 2

@geonews_sport

@thePSLt20