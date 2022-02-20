KK vs QG: Quetta to make final PSL 7 survival attempt in match against Kings today

Quetta Gladiators to face Karachi Kings today at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Karachi Kings, who are already out of the tournament, look to avoid 9th PSL defeat of this season.

Gladiators need Multan Sultans to trounce Islamabad United in today's 2nd match.

Faulkner’s exit hit Quetta as they are under immense pressure to claim today's win.

LAHORE: Former champions Quetta Gladiators will go all-in today to make a final attempt of survival in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when they take on already eliminated Karachi Kings in match 28 of the tournament today (Sunday).

Quetta currently has 6 points from nine games and another win will put them at the level of Islamabad United, who have 8 points from eight games, in the points table.



However, merely a win won’t be enough for the Sarfaraz-led Gladiators as they’re too below on the Net Run Rate (NRR), which is -0.917 as compared to Islamabad, who bear an NNR of +0.101.

Moreover, the Quetta Gladiators not only need to beat Karachi Kings by a mammoth margin but also require Multan Sultans to trounce Islamabad United in today's 2nd match.

If they fail to win the match against Kings, Islamabad's fate will be sealed as the 4th team in the qualifiers, regardless of their result against Sultans later in the night.

Gladiators are playing today's match after their 117 runs defeat by Multan Sultans and they’ll be under immense pressure to claim the win.

While the team is also in shock following James Faulkner’s ugly exit from the tournament, their campaign is already marred due to the withdrawal of Shahid Afridi, Ben Duckett, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz and Luke Wood.

Therefore, Gladiators would surely want to end the tournament on a high note even if they remain unable to qualify.

Sarfaraz would want some fireworks from Jason Roy and Umar Akmal but along with that, his bowlers need to bowl with discipline and refrain from leaking too many runs as they did in the match against Multan Sultans.

Karachi, on the other hand, has nothing to lose in the tournament. They had lost 8 consecutive matches in the tournament before beating Lahore Qalandars in their last match, so they would want to avoid a 9th defeat today.

Players to watch: Mir Hamza, Sharjeel Khan, Jason Roy, Umar Akmal