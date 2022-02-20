PCB should take strict action against James Faulkner: Inzamam

ISLAMABAD: Condemning the misconduct and false allegations hurled by Quetta Gladiators’ all-rounder James Faulkner at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), former national cricket team captain Inzamam-ul-Haq has said that the board should deal with the matter strictly.



Faulkner had accused the PCB of violating his contract and not paying him as agreed upon.



Speaking on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket, Haq said that strict action would have been taken if a Pakistani player had acted like Faulkner in any other country.

Referring to the death of former Pakistan coach Bob Woolmer in 2007, he said that large-scale investigations had been launched after the incident against Pakistan.

“Faulkner did very wrong. Such things are very important for the dignity and honour of the country,” he added.

Haq said that strict action should be taken against any player who is involved in such allegations.

PCB to not draft James Faulkner in future tournaments

A day earlier, the PCB and Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchises had unanimously decided to not draft Australia's James Faulkner in future tournaments due to his "gross misconduct".

Faulkner had earlier today accused PCB of not fulfilling contractual obligations, which the board, in a short statement, termed as "false" and "misleading".

Later, in a detailed press release from PCB and Quetta Gladiators, the board had said it had taken serious note of Faulkner's "gross misconduct" and termed it an attempt to bring the PCB, Pakistan cricket, and the PSL into disrepute.

"...it has been unanimously agreed by the PCB and the franchises that Mr James Faulkner will not be drafted in future HBL Pakistan Super League events," the statement had said.

“The PCB and Quetta Gladiators are disappointed and dismayed with the reprehensible behavior of James Faulkner, who was also part of the Abu Dhabi-leg of the HBL Pakistan Super League in 2021, and, along with all participants, has always been treated with utmost respect," the statement had said.

The PCB had said in the last seven years of PSL, no player has ever complained about the board not fulfilling its contractual obligations.